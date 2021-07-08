By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, has said that policing in Kaduna State is no doubt challenging and daunting, which requires dedication, professionalism, respect for human rights and commitment to doing the right thing from the police personnel.

He spoke while on an operational visit to Kaduna State, where he charged his officers and personnel to double efforts in the discharge of their duties of protecting the lives and property of the people.

The IGP had earlier paid a courtesy visit on Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna and he later addressed the personnel at the Police Command Headquarters in Kaduna.

He described Kaduna as a dynamic state which has a population of people from various works of life.

‘Policing in Kaduna State is no doubt challenging and daunting, it requires dedication, professionalism, respect for human rights and commitment to doing the right thing from the police personnel,” he said.

“While we know that this job is very challenging, we may not have the complete tools to work with, but we can manage with what we have if we have a change of attitude towards our job”, he added.

He assured the Kaduna command of more support and an increase in deployment of personnel for the security of the state and the country in general.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna state, Mr Umar Muri, thanked the IGP for the visit and reiterated his commitment to the security of the state against all forms of crimes and criminality.

He said the state was faced with worrisome crime waves which included kidnapping, culpable homicide, armed robbery, rape and other forms of crimes.

“I must emphasise the disheartening crime bedevilling the state at the moment which is the horrifying activities of kidnappers that have apparently occupied the forests and periodically kidnapping innocent students from our learning institutions”

He spoke on the issue of insufficient manpower, acute shortage of logistics and patrol vehicles in the command and the need to improve them within the shortest possible time to upgrade security in the state.