The Police Command in Osun said it arrested a herbalist with human skull during its routine patrol on Ile-Ife-Ibadan road on July 7.

Mr Olawale Olokode, Osun Commissioner of Police, made this known during the parade of suspects at the police command in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Olokode explained that on July 7, at about 8.00 a.m., police team on routine highway patrol on Ile-Ife/Ibadan road intercepted a Honda Accord vehicle with Reg. No. AGL 412 CD.

He said that the car, which was black in colour, was driven by the suspect, one Mr Semiu Oyewo ‘m’ of Alamole area, Ondo road, Ile-Ife.

“When the team searched the vehicle, they discovered one human skull, snails and items suspected to be Juju in the suspect’s car.

“During the course of investigation and interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is a herbalist and bought the suspected human skull from his co-herbalist, one Ige ‘m’ aka Igwe of Apomu who has absconded.

“He said the suspected human skull is bargain for N25, 000 while he paid N20, 000 to later balance N5, 000 to his friend.

“The police later went to the house of the suspect where various ‘Juju’ and fetish items which are hidden in the bush were recovered,’’ he said.

Similarly, Olokode said a gang of robbers, who operated within Owode-Ede area of the state and specialised in robbing `Point Of Sales’ operators and snatching were also apprehended by the police on July 5.

He said other suspects arrested included; a notorious cult member suspect, who had been terrorising Orile-Owu town and forcefully collecting money as a land grabber (Omo Onile).

The police boss said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

He added that the police was waging war against criminality in the state and assured residents of the safety of their lives and property.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria