Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Caretaker Secretary of All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Mr Rasaq Salinsile has disclosed the possibility of a parallel congress in the state as the party Chairman in conjunction with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s group have threatened to shut some interested party members out.

He disclosed that the congress committee from the National Secretariat did not deliver the delegate form meant for intending aspirants to the state party Secretariat for interested members to buy, adding that the party did not hold any meeting to decide on the mode of election to be adopted for the congress.

He said, “To start with, we didn’t sit anywhere to decide on the mode of election, out of the three options that we have in electing party officers, consensus, direct and indirect primary. And in a situation where you are going for consensus, the constitution of the party clearly stated that all stakeholders must have to agree, not one must be left out, if one disagrees, you must look for another option.

In this instance, as the State Secretary of the party, I was not carried along.

We got our forms from Abuja, we paid to the national Secretariat and got the form there.

We will wait for them till Saturday and if they decided to go ahead with the congress without us, we will hold our own congress, we will adopt a direct primary and allow the national leadership to decide which group is wrong.

Salinsile, a member of The Osun Progressives group, loyal the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola added that the congress committee from Abuja connived with government officials to hoard the forms as the committee refused to deliver the delegate from the party Secretariat

“On the issue of the nomination form, I learned that it arrived on Sunday, but up till now, I have not seen a copy, robust rumour has it that it was in the Government house. The form ought to have been delivered at the Secretariat, in my custody as party scribe, I should sign for its delivery but I didn’t even see it. They are even threatening not to give anyone apart from members of Ileri Oluwa the form but we shall meet on Saturday”, he added.

However, the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-governmental Relations, Mr Taiwo Akeju said Salinsile should not mislead the public as party members know the designated places to get the forms.

“Government house does not party Secretariat, so nomination forms could not have been there. The congress committee is in town and we will hold the ward congresses by Saturday”, he said

Meanwhile, a socio-political group in the state, Opomulero Osun led by former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the state, Wale Afolabi called on security operatives to be proactive to curb violence, saying some groups have threatened to import into the state with a view to disrupting the APC congress.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the group, Oluomo Sunday Akere urged members to rally around the party to consolidate on its achievement rather than fanning the embers of disunity.

