Adopt Obi as consensus candidate, group tells opposition committee

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Igbo Heroes and Icons Foundation, IHIF, has called on the opposition parties’ committee to adopt the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, as the consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement endorsed by its National Coordinator, Chinedu Nsofor, the foundation said Obi’s competence, integrity and principles made him, in its view, the most qualified candidate to lead Nigeria.

IHIF cited Obi’s tenure as governor of Anambra State as evidence of what it described as his prudent financial management and administrative capacity.

“The record speaks for itself. Peter Obi left office with no debt burden on the state, cleared outstanding obligations, paid salaries, pensions, gratuities, contractors and other liabilities, and still handed over substantial savings to his successor,” the group said.

It added that Anambra remained fiscally stable during Obi’s tenure at a time, according to the foundation, when many states depended on federal interventions and bailout funds.

IHIF argued that such qualities were needed to address Nigeria’s current economic and security challenges.

The foundation also said the South-East remained the only major geopolitical zone that had not produced an elected president since 1999, describing the situation as an imbalance that should be addressed in the interest of national unity.

“For decades, the Igbo people have supported presidential candidates from other regions in the spirit of national cohesion. We believe the time has come for other regions to reciprocate that gesture by supporting a credible South-East candidate. That candidate is Peter Obi,” it said.

The group further cited Obi’s background in business, saying it strengthened its confidence in his ability to transform Nigeria from what it described as a consumption-based economy to a production-driven one through agriculture, industry and value creation.

IHIF described its endorsement as “not merely an Igbo agenda,” urging political parties, political stakeholders and Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines to support Obi.

“We firmly believe he is the leader best positioned to rescue Nigeria from its present economic difficulties and prevent the country from sliding further into debt, poverty and institutional decline,” the statement added.