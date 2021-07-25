.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama has said that Nigeria’s problems have to do more with the sharing of resources than their availability.

Kaigama made his position known in his homily during a special mass in honour of Grandparents and the Elderly at St Luke’s parish, Kubwa in Abuja, on Sunday.

He noted that while the nation had earmarked N12.3 billion agricultural subsidy for 2.2 million farmers, there were fears that the money may be diverted like other interventions or palliative measures.

The Catholic prelate said, “The problem in Nigeria is not whether we have resources to share, but the willingness to share them fairly, honestly and charitably.

“Today’s Bible readings (John 6: 1-15) emphasise the fact that the power to end the hunger and suffering of other people lies in our ability to share the little we have. We often forget how far-reaching the little we each possess shared generously can satisfy the needs of other people.

“Often, we assume that it is the task for the government or the United Nations or NGOs; but a lot can be done with our little if we focus on the person in need and the intention rather than the quantity of what is available.

“I understand that 2.2 million farmers will soon receive N12.3 billion agricultural subsidy from the Federal Government. We hope that the money on this laudable initiative will get directly into the hands of the farmers and not be diverted like other interventions or palliative measures.”

He urged Nigerians to continue to care for one another, saying “this spirit of caring and giving is more urgent today as we celebrate the First World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, established by Pope Francis.

“As grandparents and the elderly continue their earthly pilgrimage, we expect the Government to provide good social security for them. We must respect them and pray always for those of them who are sick and weak or suffering conditions associated with ageing.”

