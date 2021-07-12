…….secures N100m bail

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Monday, arraigned the former Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu, before an Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama.

Awudu was docked on a 22-count charge bordering on alleged contract fraud and breach of public trust. ICPC alleged that the Defendant awarded multiple contracts worth over N2billion to a company in which he was a Director and shareholder, as well as, to his relation and associates.

He was further accused of receiving over N300million as gratification from a contractor handling and executing different contracts for the office of Surveyor-General of the Federation, The Prosecution told the court that the Defendant, by his action, committed an offence contrary to Section (10) (a) (i) and punishable under Section 10 (a) (ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Meanwhile, the Defendant, through his lawyer, F.B Olorogun, pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as he persuaded the court to release him on bail pending the determination of the case against him.

In his ruling, trial Justice Olusegun Adeniyi granted the Defendant bail in the sum of N100m. The court ordered the Defendant to produce a surety who must be a Director-General or a Permanent Secretary.

The case was subsequently adjourned to September 13 for trial.

It will be recalled that Awudu had in 2019, vacated his position as Surveyor-General of the Federation, after operatives of the ICPC raided his office over his alleged complicity in contract fraud and theft of public assets.

