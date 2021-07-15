By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS part of its efforts to partner the Delta State Government in addressing the health needs of Deltans, Maris Stopes International Organization, yesterday, opened a Medical facility in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Country Director of Maris Stopes International Organization, Mr Effiom Effiom said their desire was to reduce maternal and neonatal death through quality health service delivery.

Effiom said: “The phase of our engagement with Delta State sees us working collaboratively with the Delta State Contributory Health Commission to scale up healthcare service delivery centres with the aim of reducing maternal and neonatal death in the state”.

While commending the state government for partnering with the organization by creating an enabling environment for a productive relationship, he said; “the Maria Stopes will be supporting the Delta State Ministry of Health with 60 primary health care facilities to strengthen the health system in the state.

“Part of our 2030 strategy is to focus on strengthening quality of healthcare through effective and sustainable private and public sector engagement.

“In Delta State, through collaboration with the State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, we trained over 150 providers to strengthen the health service delivery and the health system, ensuring quality care, client satisfaction and client safety”.

Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah who was represented by an Executive Assistant Special Duties, Mr Onyeluka Igbonoba urged the organization to aim at replicating the medical facility in other parts of the state, adding that Delta has 25 cities.

Commissioning the facility, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ejiro Ogheneaga, stressed the need for quality health services.

Ogheneaga who was represented by the Director of Medical Services of the Ministry, Dr Chris Iwegbu, said “the 100 years existence of the Maris Stopes International Organization shows it is ahead of others in effective delivery of health services.

“We are sure of the kind of service Deltans will be getting in terms of healthcare service.”