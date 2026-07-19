Benue, APIN partner to drive health insurance coverage, universal healthcare

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage, UHC, through sustainable healthcare financing, even as it urged residents to enrol in the Benue State Health Insurance Scheme, BNSHIS, to guarantee access to affordable and quality healthcare services.

The renewed commitment came weekend in Makurdi when APIN Public Health Initiatives donated over 150 flex banners to the Benue State Ministry of Health and Human Services to boost public awareness and increase enrolment into the state health insurance scheme.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche described the donation as timely, saying it would strengthen ongoing efforts to educate residents on the benefits of health insurance and services available at accredited health facilities.

He commended APIN for its consistent support to the health sector, stressing that the state government was deliberately shifting from donor-dependent healthcare to a sustainable financing model driven by expanded health insurance coverage.

According to him, “The administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia has made quality, affordable and accessible healthcare a major priority. Expanding enrolment into the Benue State Health Insurance Scheme is critical to ensuring that every resident can access healthcare services without suffering financial hardship.”

The Commissioner added that, “the era when healthcare depended almost entirely on donor support is gradually giving way to stronger state systems built on sustainability, local ownership and shared responsibility,” assuring that the banners would be distributed to health facilities across the state to encourage more residents to enrol in the scheme.

Earlier, the APIN State Head of Office, Dr. Enebi Achimugwu, said the donation was aimed at creating greater demand for health insurance services, particularly in APIN-supported facilities, as development partners continue to transition from direct service delivery to strengthening government-owned healthcare systems.

Achimugwu said, “sustainable healthcare can only be achieved when citizens embrace health insurance, thereby reducing the burden of out-of-pocket healthcare spending.”

He added that APIN was encouraging people receiving HIV treatment and other eligible beneficiaries to enrol in the scheme to ensure uninterrupted access to comprehensive healthcare services.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Health Insurance Agency, Prof. Kenneth Korver, represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr. Sunday Odagba commended APIN for its unwavering partnership and called for sustained collaboration to expand enrolment, particularly among workers in the formal sector.

He described health insurance as “the surest pathway to sustainable healthcare financing and improved health outcomes,” noting that stronger collaboration between government and development partners would accelerate the state’s drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.