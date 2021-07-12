A 36-year-old man, Kenneth Titus, on Monday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing 3D panel wallpaper worth N2 million.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried on a three-count charge of obtaining by false pretence, conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Anothia Osayande, told the court that Titus and others still at large allegedly committed the offences between Nov. 10, 2020, and June 15, 2021, at No. 115 Ojuelegba Road, Lagos.

Osayande alleged that Titus and others obtained the 3D panel wallpaper from the complainant, Mr Chijioke Ofomodogu by sending forged bank alerts to Ofomodogu to the tune of N2 million.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Only 1% of Lagos residents received 2nd dose vaccination ― Sanwo-Olu

He said that Titus was later apprehended after the complainant realised that he had been defrauded.

Osayande said the offences contravened sections 287, 316 (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Titus, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adewale Ojo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum

Ojo said that the sureties must be the blood relations of the defendant.

He adjourned the case until July 16 for trial.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria