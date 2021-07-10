…Urges commencement of operations next year

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Saturday, has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded on the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project, in Lagos.

Amaechi stated this revealed this during an inspection visit to the port by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other government agencies including top management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, the Nigeria Shippers Council, NSC, as well as the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Amaechi said, “I am very delighted and impressed with the pace and progress of construction work on this project from the last time I was here in November 2020.

“The promoter of the project-Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has demonstrated strong commitment and capacity to deliver the project as agreed.”

This is even as he tasked management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited and other stakeholders to work tirelessly to ensure that the Port becomes operational by mid 2022.

While briefing the Minister and his entourage on the status of construction of the Port, the Chairman, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Abiodun Dabiri disclosed that the entire port construction has hit now at 55.48 per cent completion.

Giving a further breakdown of the status of the components of the port, Dabiri noted that dredging and reclamation has reached 61,11 per cent, Quay Wall 50.39 per cent, Breakwater 67.49 per cent while the landside infrastructure development has reached 33.70 per cent completion.

Dabiri assured the Minister and the stakeholders that the project is on course and going according to schedule. He declared that at the end of third quarter of 2022, construction work would be completed, while commercial operations will commence by the fourth quarter.

“We understand the significance of this project to the Nigerian economy and we would not fail to play our part to ensure that it is delivered as and when due,” he said.

He also expressed profound appreciation of the company to the Minister and his team for providing the necessary support that has assisted the company to deliver on the project.

He stressed further that upon completion, Lekki Port would be a world-class port operating with best equipment to ensure seamless operations and would comply with global environmental protection standard. He added that Lekki Port as the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region would serve as transhipment hub for the region.

Also speaking during the visit, the Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko assured that the Nigerian Port Authority is ready to play its part to ensure smooth take off of port operations upon completion of construction. He disclosed that NPA has commenced the process of acquiring all necessary marine equipment including tug boats and mooring boats.

The Minister was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, Mr Emmanuel Jime and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

Vanguard News Nigeria