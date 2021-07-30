Dr Algie Labrasca is the name to look for if you want to seek help for your body enhancement. He has specialized in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery which includes breast augmentation, reconstruction, lifts, and reduction; arm lifts, liposuction, thigh lifts, tummy tucks, brow lifts, ear surgery, eyelid surgery, facelifts, and nose surgery.

Non-surgical procedures include liquid facelifts, Botox, Juvederm, Sculptra, microdermabrasion, different skin peels and skincare products. He is Board Certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery through the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery. He is currently working at Laurel’s cosmetic and plastic surgery which is renowned for its services.

Dr LaBrasca was raised in Dubois, PA, Algie LaBrasca, D.O. He completed Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Mare Island, Vallejo, California. He earned his general surgery residency at Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. Later, he completed a plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan, with additional, extensive training at the Detroit Medical Center and Botsford Hospital.

Laurel cosmetic and plastic Surgery is famous for its Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck w/Liposuction, Body Contouring surgeries. As we all know very well the decision to seek plastic or reconstructive surgery is a very personal to one do that is the reason why LaBrasca and his team consults with their patient to help them choose the best procedure to achieve their ultimate desired outcome.

They always use state-of-the-art procedures that will result in beautiful, natural results that make them look better and feel more confident about their appearance! some patients feel uneasy about cosmetic surgery, they want to make a difference in providing a life-changing and emotionally positive experience.

According to Dr Labrasca’s team, “At Laurel Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, we are devoted to rejuvenating and enhancing your natural beauty using state-of-the-art procedures that will result in beautiful, natural results that make you look better and feel more confident about your appearance!”

They aim to provide comprehensive treatment planning and follow strict standards that ensure that the patient’s surgery will go as smooth as possible and provide the ultimate results that their patient desire.

Laurel cosmetic and Plastic Surgery is one of the best places to take care of your cosmetic enhancement needs and look forward to serving you. You can book your appointment today by calling 814-849-6591 or you can check out more about them on their website (link down below)

Website: https://www.drlabrasca.com/

Phone number: (814) 849-6591