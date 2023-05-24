Firm wins 2023 outstanding plastic surgery hospital award

By Gabriel Olawale

Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has won the 2023 Dove Healthcare Awards for the Outstanding Plastic Surgery Hospital.

The event which took place at College of Medicine, UCH, Ibadan saw the recognition of individuals, experts and organisations that have contributed immensely to the growth and advancement of the Country’s Healthcare Sector.

Speaking on the accolade and what it means for Cynosure Aesthetics, the Company’s Spokesperson, Mr Israel Isoa expressed their gratitude for the recognition.

He said: “The Medical Aesthetics branch of Medicine is quite novel to the Nigerian Society. Over the years, we have seen Nigerians travel to other Countries to get their Medical procedures done. This award is not only proof of how much we have done in flipping the script, but also an attestation to the quality of service we provide, by leveraging cutting edge technology to provide world-class care to our patients. We are thankful to the Dove Healthcare Awards, the amazing team at Cynosure, and everyone that played a role in this recognition. We will not be resting on our laurels, as there is still so much potential to unleash in Nigeria and Africa’s Aesthetics Medicine industry”

He also reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to excellence in advancing innovation in Aesthetics Medicine in Nigeria especially in procedures like Reconstructive Surgery and Liposuction. Speaking on the distinct areas of Aesthetics Medicine that Cynosure specialises in, he said,

“We specialise in Reconstructive Surgery and also Liposuction. These are distinct subspecialties of Aesthetics Medicine. In Reconstructive Surgery, the procedure is performed to restore the form and function of a body part that was deformed or lost due to injury, diseases or congenital conditions. With this procedure, the aim is to repair the body part and improve the patient’s overall quality of life. While in Liposuction, also known as Lipoplasty, the most common plastic surgery, the aim is to remove excess fat, which can be transferred to another part of the body, and improve body contour. Liposuction is mainly used to improve appearance, rather than providing any physical health benefits”

He also stated, that in addition to having a team of highly skilled experts, who are committed to putting the patient’s needs first, evaluating them before and after the procedures, to make sure the process is safe for them, Cynosure also leverages on the use of cutting edge technology and advanced practices to keep them ahead as a wcworld-class Aesthetic Medicine specialist in Nigeria. This has contributed in reversing Medical tourism, as Nigerians no longer need to travel outside the Country for these procedures. People can visit Nigeria for their plastic surgery procedures, and be assured that they would get excellent services.