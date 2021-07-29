By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

As part of continuous efforts by the federal government to reduce rate of unemployment in the country particularly the youths, the Kebbi state coordinator National directorate of employments (NDE) Alhaji Abdullahi Machika has said that, so far the state office have trained at least one hundred youth of Kebbi state on different skills of specialisation.

According to him the first fifty were trained on basic business which is the exit strategy of the expanded special public works which beneficiaries of such training will be able to explore opportunities provided by the federal through low interest loans vie social investment programs with certificate they were issued after the training.

He stated that, the second trench of fifty were trained on post sustainable Agricultural development where the trained youths will have the full details on how to go into farming with accessible loan from the anchor borrowers scheme which in turn will bring the needed economic value chain thereby forcing the number of unemployed youth down in the country and bring about food security and escalate revenue.

On youth who still pursue white colour jobs he urged them to avail themselves with the current opportunities to get the necessary training for self reliance and reduce over dependence on government as government cannot provide jobs for all graduates, he described NDE’s relationship with the kebbi state government as frank and cordial.