By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Determined to provide security to vulnerable schools in Kaduna State, the state Command of Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ) has on Wednesday, launched a Rapid Response Squad (RSS) that will intensify surveillance and patrol for schools safety.

Speaking during the launch at the Command’s state headquarters on Wednesday.,

Commandant Godwin Miebi, State Commandant of NSCDC Kaduna Command said the development arose from their desire to provide the needed Security in schools considered to be vulnerable and to respond swiftly and effectively in times of distress.

He said, “this is a deliberate strategy to support the Safe School Initiative, introduced by our amiable Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi.”

“In doing this, our operatives have undertaken an assessment of schools in the state to ascertain the vulnerability of each, and strategies have been mapped out to ensure optimum results of our planned actions,” he said.

He expressed the belief that working in synergy with other security agencies and with the support of Kaduna residents, attacks on schools in the state would be checkmated as opposed to the current trend of making schools a high target.

“It is also worthy of note that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) will serve as reinforcement to the existing Agro Rangers which has been deployed to protect farmers and Agro-allied investments.”

“Permit me to salute the support of voluntary security organisations like Hunters Group of Nigeria and Kaduna Vigilance Service. The collaboration of the duo with us is yielding fruitful results and I urge them to continue with it,” he said.

In an interview with journalists shortly after the launch, Commandant Miebi said the RRS may not be permanent at a particular school but they will be patrolling and keeping surveillance over these vulnerable schools that have been identified.

According to him, “they will also attend to distress calls anywhere, besides these schools They will also attend to where critical national assets are vandalised .”

He, therefore, called on residents of Kaduna state to avail the Command with information anytime there is a security breach.

The Corps, he said, was not doing things alone but in synergy with other security organisations.

He said in collaboration with other security agencies they would ensure the level of insecurity is being addressed minimally, to the benefit of citizens He explained that their concentration would not be only in the metropolis as they’ve their men in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, even as plans were on the way to replicate the Rapid Response Squad in all the Local Government Areas across Kaduna State.