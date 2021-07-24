With six singles in her kitty, Nigeria’s songwriter and singer, Solomon Josephine fondly called with the stage name José Phyn is planning to release the musical video of one of the songs ‘Bad’

She disclosed that the video should be out by next month, August 2021, adding that her teeming fans should be on the lookout for the video

“I grew up listening to the likes of 2Face and the plantation boys, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Michael Jackson, Daddy Shokey, Tony Tetuila, Beyoncé, Brandy and others who are some of the music icons I love their songs.

“I grew up listening to the likes of 2Face and the plantation boys, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Michael Jackson, Daddy Shokey, Tony Tetuila, Beyoncé, Brandy and others who are some of the music icons I love their songs.”

Speaking during a recent press interview, Jose Phyn said that “I have six singles titled ‘Come here’, ‘Ikebe super’, ‘Mofo’, ‘Crown’, and the latest ‘Bad and Mr. Commando and at the moment they are on every music platform. I also have a musical video of Crown on my YouTube Channel. I’ll soon be dropping ‘Bad’ musical video officially next month by God’s grace.”

According to her, the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Sinach, Brandy, and Tiwa Savage inspire her through their different and various personalities.

Jose Pyhn won’t agree with people who said that she has similarities with Tiwa Savage

. “I’ve heard that couple of times and I think it’s not such a bad idea comparing me to Tiwa Savage. There is no doubt that Savage is top notch, and I’m even more proud because she has great personality and a role model to upcoming female artists but then I don’t try to sound like her but I do know that I have a beautiful voice and I’m going to stand out with my own voice and uniqueness . I believe with time, people will get in sync with my sound”.

Jose Phyn, who is under Dondino Entertainment, one of Nigeria’s top record label in Nigeria, believes Nigerian Entertainment industry is fast growing, adding that the growing cut across borders.

Jose Phyn, who was speaking during a recent, said that Nigerian entertainment industry “is really growing vastly and then it’s cutting across borders.

“People are starting to accept our Afrobeats and pops all around the world and I’m glad to be part of it. We have lots of mind blowing creative talented artists, producers and video directors who even people from other countries and continents want to collaborate with. We are recognized and not small anymore and I am very happy for the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid for their nominations and winning the Grammy awards because it’s like they’ve just opened the door for the rest of us and yes this is just the beginning.”

The graduate of Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ikeja, Lagos, said that money has always been the biggest challenge in the industry in Nigeria.

“My biggest challenge as an artist in the Nigerian music industry is money and it can be stressing that is if one does not have the resources to throw around because no matter how good the song may be, it will suffer a serious setback. Talent as they say is never enough, money is still needed to drive whatever you are doing.”

Jose Phyn is a child who got the needed surpport from her parents; they gave her all support to do what she desired from her heart.

“My parents were my biggest fan and support system at the beginning till now. They made me believe in myself and help me to be better. I could remember when I write songs and while rehearsing they will sing with me and be like yo ‘this song lit’ even though sometimes might not be too good. They encourage and inspire me a lot of times.”

Speaking on the reason she opted for the entertainment industry, she revealed that, “entertainment for me has always been something I find myself doing and it’s one of those things that gives me joy and fulfillment while growing up. I was usually one of the best dancers back then in the neighborhood and everybody just loved it when I danced. My friends usually came to get me to dance at an uninvited party in the hood and just because I love music so much I’ll find myself doing all the steps.

“I got so much in love with music and realized I was born for it, to create magic and I wanted the whole world to hear my voice.

“So one day, I was listening to a radio station and they played a song by Rihanna featuring Ne-Yo titled “Hate that I love you”. It got me so love-struck, influenced and very inspired, I said to myself, I can do this and can be better. That’s how I got motivated to writing my own songs in my early teens, growing and grooming myself.

“I grew up listening to the likes of 2Face and the plantation boys, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Michael Jackson, Daddy Shokey, Tony Tetuila, Beyoncé, Brandy and others who are some of the music icons I love their songs,” the Edo state-born music star said.