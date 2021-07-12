Says he’s still in charge

Seeks Buhari’s help on refugees repatriation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum yesterday said that the alleged appointment of a governor over some territories in Borno state by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), was not authenticated.

Governor Zulum also declared that he was fully in charge of the state and that there was nothing contrary to show the emergence of any parallel government in the state.

The governor, who stated this while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said his administration was not investigating the issue.

It will be recalled that a report had recently emerged, which claimed that the insurgents had appointed one Abba Kaka as the governor under a new leadership restructuring by an interim council.

Professor Zulum, who dismissed the veracity of the report, said: “We are yet to validate the authenticity of this report that ISWAP appointed governor in Borno state. So, as the governor of the state, I think it’s not right for me to speak on something that I don’t have full knowledge of.”

Asked whether he would investigate the report, he said there was no such plan, even as he blamed the report on the social media.

He said, “(I am) not investigating. This report is not authenticated. You have just seen somebody written something in one of the…I think it’s on Facebook or something like that. You’re a journalist and I think we have to prove reports beyond reasonable doubts, before commenting on such reports.

“As far as I’m concerned. I’m the governor of Borno State and I don’t have any information that we have another government Nigerian state. Yes. And I’m very much in charge.”

On his mission to nation’s seat of power, he said that he was at the presidential villa to seek the president’s assistance to repatriate the over 200,000 Borno indigenes who fled insurgency to Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

He stressed the need to bring them back as according to him, the security situation in the state has improved.

He said: “Now that we have started witnessing gradual return of peace to Borno State, these people that are taking refuge in our neighbouring countries are willing to return home.

“Therefore, Borno State government picked a date of 27th of November 2021 for the commencement of the repatriation process, especially to local government areas of Abadam and Guzamala.

“So, I came to brief Mr. President, to solicit his support, with the view to ensuring hitch-free repatriation exercise.”

The governor, however, declined to place a figure on what it might take to implement the repatriation, saying: “I can’t quantify, but I think the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with its agencies; NEMA, the Refugee Commission and indeed the Northeast Development Commission, lastly the Borno State government, have the capacity to shoulder the responsibility of the repatriation exercise.”

On the fate of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) still in camps in the state, Governor Zulum said government was working on returning them to their communities.

He said, “On the issue of internally displaced persons, yes the IDP camps are not palatable, that is why the government of Borno state and indeed the federal government, are exploiting the potentials of resettling them back to their own communities or relocating them to areas that are safe.”

Vanguard News Nigeria