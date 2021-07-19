By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

The Imo State Police Command has commenced investigation into how a 62-year-old, Pastor, Thompson Onyekwuru with Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, at Umuatum, Umukoto, Umudibia, Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State, was stabbed to death by a 36-year-old man, Obumneke Onyemechileuzo.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, explained to newsmen in Owerri what their preliminary investigation revealed about the incident which happened at Umuokoto.

He said Onyemechileuzo, alleged to be a mentally-challenged person, was attacking his wife, Ogechi Onyemechileuzo, with a kitchen knife when Pastor Onyekwuru intervened.

However, Onyemechileuzo turned on the Pastor and stabbed him on his back. The cleric fell.

Even when the Police were called in, Onyemechileuzo went after the officers with the knife.

The commissioner said it was in the process of trying to stop Onyemechileuzo’s attack that they shot him in self-defence.

According to the Police, the RCCG pastor, Onyemechileuzo and his wife were rushed to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed the Pastor and Onyemechileuzo dead.

But the wife was still receiving medical attention at the time of filing this report.

According to the Police, “Following a distress call received on 14/7/2021 at about 14 hours, at the Divisional Police Headquarters Nekede Owerri, Imo State, that one Obumneke Onyemechileuzo aged 36 years of Umukoto Umudibia Nekede in Owerri West LGA of Imo state, suspected to be of unsound mind, armed with a kitchen knife was violently beating his wife, Ogechi Favour Onyemechileuzo aged 26 years of the same address over a minor domestic issue.

“And that, when a pastor with Redeemed Christian Church of God, Owerri, Imo state, Pastor Thompson Onyekwuru aged 62 years of Umuatum Umukoto Umudibia Nekede in Owerri West LGA Imo State, intervened by stopping him from stabbing his wife, the suspect rushed at him, stabbed him on his back and he fell down unconscious.

“On arrival at the scene, the police team saw the suspect seriously beating his wife, threatening to stab her and ran to prevent him from stabbing his wife.

“On sighting the police, he attempted stabbing one of the officers’ in the neck when he was shot on the leg in self-defence.

“He fell down and was immediately disarmed. The victims and the suspect were then rushed to Rosana Hospital Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state.

“The doctor on call referred the victims to Human Race Hospital Nekede Road, Owerri, due to the gravity of the injuries they sustained; where the pastor and the suspect were confirmed dead.”

The Police continued: “The woman was admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital and she is responding to treatment.

“The corpses were later deposited at Agbala Mortuary in Owerri North of Imo state. The exhibit knife was recovered to the station.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has ordered a discreet investigation into the case to unravel the cause of the incident.

“He then, advised the community to maintain peace, be law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses pending the outcome of the investigation.”

