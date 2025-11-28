Police arrest 10 for kidnapping, robbery, cultism in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 10 suspects for alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism across various communities in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, noting that the arrests were made during intensified operations carried out by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa.

According to the statement, three suspects—Odinaka Ekwebelem, Ejike Sunday, and Chinedu Duru—were apprehended for abducting a young man from Faith Glorious Assembly Church in Awo-Omamma, Oru East Local Government Area, on November 16, 2025. Acting on intelligence, operatives stormed a forest hideout, rescued the victim unharmed and recovered two assault rifles.

Two other suspects were linked to a separate kidnapping case. One of them, 26-year-old Frank Onyemaechi from Ikeduru LGA, was arrested after a search of his phone revealed disturbing images of deceased and kidnapped persons. A follow-up search led to the recovery of a locally made pistol and the arrest of his 24-year-old wife, Chidimma, who allegedly attempted to conceal the weapon.

In another operation, three suspected members of the NBM cult group—22-year-old Nkwusi Tochukwu Casmir, 29-year-old Uchenna Ike, and 27-year-old Ikwunna David—were arrested during a raid on a criminal hideout in Nchoko, Oru East. The suspects reportedly confessed to terrorising residents in the area, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend fleeing accomplices.

Similarly, operatives responding to a distress call about armed robbery and vehicle snatching engaged another gang attacking motorists at gunpoint. During the suspects’ escape attempt, a driver tragically lost his life. Two suspects—25-year-old Okon Uket of Akwa Ibom and 25-year-old Uzoma Ezugo of Ohaji LGA—were arrested, while police continue to pursue other gang members.

DSP Okoye confirmed that kidnapped victims were rescued and several weapons were recovered during the operations, including three pump-action guns, two AK-47 rifles, a locally made pistol, 31 rounds of ammunition and 37 live cartridges.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring safety across the state.