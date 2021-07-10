…Charges Police to fish out perpetrators

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Executive Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area, Lagos, Ramotalai Hassan has narrated how an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Kayode Samuel, popularly called, “Epo Kinkin,” was shot dead in Agboju area, Lagos, during a campaign flag-off for re-election of APC candidates for July 24 Local Government election.

Hassan, while commiserating with the bereaved family, urged the state Police Command to fish out the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act.

Until his death, Samuel was also Vice Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, of the area. The incident occurred at the secretariat of the party in Agboju area on Thursday, 8 July,2021.

“During the stampede ca used by the gun shot, a man suspected to have pulled the trigger, was said to have been seen walking away casually out of the premises.

“We have lodged a complaint to the Police,” eyewitness had stated.

Meanwhile, Hassan, condemning the act in its entirety, stated it was uncalled for.

She described Samuel as a loving, peaceful, loyal and hardworking executive member of APC in Oriade LCDA.

Hassan, while speaking with Vanguard over the unfortunate incident,

narrated how it occurred, thus:”The campaign flag off had been held and concluded successfully and peacefully, everybody inside the hall, including a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Amuwo Odofin 2, Olawale Rauf Age-Sulaiman were leaving, when suddenly some miscreants surged towards the lawmaker, with the intent to obtain money from him.

“In the ensuing melee, while trying to shield Olawale from the miscreants, Samuel stepped in front of him, the next thing that happened thereafter was the sound of a gun shot from the crowd.

“Everyone ran helter skelter for safety after the gun shot, but Samuel was subsequently seen lying on the ground in a pool of his blood as he was the one hit by the bullet.

“He was struggling for help before he was quickly rushed to Nigeria Navy Reference Hospital, Alakija, where he was confirmed dead.”

Hassan, however, stressed that the gruesome murder had nothing to do with the campaign flag off exercise as all the nine candidates vying for elective positions during the July 24 local government election in the state, were unanimously adopted by APC leaders and members in Oriade LCDA, during the just in concluded local government party primaries.

The council chairman, who was a former member of the state House of Assembly commiserated with the family of the deceased and all members of APC in the council area.

She urged the state Police to carry out a thorough investigation of the unfortunate and bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Earlier, the highlight of the campaign flag off at the party secretariat was the former handing over of APC flag to Hassan, as chairmanship candidate of the party in the forthcoming local government election.

The flag was handed over to her jointly by chairman of the party in Oriade LCDA, Mr. Sabitiu Hassan and apex leader in the council area, Prince Adio Sekoni.

Other candidates who received the party’s flags were: Vice Chairmanship candidate, Moshood Badmus and seven councillorship candidates in the council area.

The party chairman, Sabitiu and the apex leader, Prince Sekoni, after the handing over of the flags to candidates, urged party members and eligible voters in Oriade LCDA to come out enmasse on July 24 to vote for APC candidates.

Vanguard News Nigeria