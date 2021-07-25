By Luminous Jannamike

The OasisVest Agro-Investment Group has said it will empower 5,000 local farmers before the end of the year.

The spokesperson of the group, Dr. Gloria Gabriel, said this in Abuja while unveiling the empowerment scheme designed to upscale the production capacity of small-holder farmers through the provision of 21st century agricultural technology and other inputs, weekend.

According to Gabriel, the organisation has developed a model that will impact the lives of farmers in positive ways while boosting food production and sustainability.

She noted that the rise in global population has had a corresponding effect on the demand for food production, stressing that investment in agriculture would be sustainable and profitable.

She said, “One of the things we decided to do is create an environment that allows both agro-investors and farmers to thrive, because we believe that quality agribusiness is a result of a well operated, efficient and profitable strategy.

“We are looking to empower at least 5,000 small scale-farmers across Africa through acquisition of land, provision of seedlings, fertilizers and other farm equipment and machineries as a demonstration of our commitment to building a community model that continues to positively impact and empower local farmers while also boosting food production and sustainability on the continent.

“Since the world population is constantly on the increase, there would always be a demand for food and farm produce. Consequently, any investment made in agriculture is more than just for financial gains because it has social and economic benefits that include maintaining livelihood of the farmers, improving the food chain, keeping the world fed and clothed, creating job opportunities in the value-chain and bringing success to the communities.

“We believe that agriculture is an attractive, long-term investment that has the potential to provide relative resiliency to challenging economic conditions,” she added.