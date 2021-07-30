Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital has been described as one of the foremost institutions that has helped in improving the health indices of Kano people through provision of quality healthcare services for over 50 years in the state.



The statement was made by the state Commissioner Ministry of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who represented Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the foundation laying ceremony of a new branch of the hospital along Zaria Road in Kano metropolis.



Dr. Tsanyawa said the project will further improve healthcare delivery in the state.

He also appreciated them for the long existing cordial relationship between the Hospital and the government as well as the people of Kano.



In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero commended the effort of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital in supporting the health system in the state.



On his part, the Executive Secretary, Private Health Institution Management Agency, Dr. Usman Tijjani Aliyu , who represented the Commissioner of Health, thanked the management of Ahmadiyya Hospital for inviting them to witness this giant project.



The Amir, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Nigeria, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the clinic said the Jamaat through the present Medical Director of Ahmadiyya Hospital Kano has treated thousands of people on” Gift of Sight “ scheme free of charge.



“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community worldwide believe that Almighty Allah sends the Holy Prophet Muhammad as a mercy unto mankind. Therefore, in addition to upholding the five pillars of Islam and six articles of faith, a Muslim preoccupation is to be a mercy unto mankind by making life easier for them, to serve Allah in atmosphere of peace.

Accordingly, the Jamaat has a Non-Governmental Organization called Humanity First whose preoccupations include: Global Health for all by building Hospitals and Clinics; Knowledge for All by building Schools; Orphanage Care; Water for life; Gift of Sight; Food security; Refugee Resettlement; Community Care and disaster relief.



"The Humanity First through the present Medical Director of Ahmadiyya Hospital Kano has treated thousands of people on" Gift of Sight " scheme free of charge.

Similarly, through the Principal of Ahmadiyya College Kano, Humanity First had sunk many boreholes in the suburb of Kano metropolis to provide drinkable water to those environments.



The Founder of Ahmadiyya laid emphasis of Islam as a religion of peace. Our current Khalifa is preoccupied with how the world will achieve global peace and has made several tours before the Covid 19. Nigeria was one of the countries on the list before the outbreak, hence the visit was halted . His key message during the tours is how the world will embrace justice and peace and he has written many books on this.

