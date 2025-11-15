Governor Yusuf: Two years of transformative leadership reshaping Kano’s destiny

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Adedayo Olalekan

Two years after assuming office, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has carved a distinct mark in the sands of time – combining compassion with courage, and vision with pragmatism. His administration, defined by its focus on infrastructure renewal, educational reform, healthcare improvement, and economic empowerment, has set Kano on a new path of sustainable growth and inclusive governance.

When Governor Yusuf took office in May 2023, he inherited a state grappling with infrastructural decay, unemployment, and a decline in social services. Determined to change the narrative, his government embarked on an aggressive reform agenda anchored on restoring dignity, expanding opportunity, and delivering tangible dividends of democracy to the people.

Rebuilding the Foundations: Infrastructure and Urban Renewal

One of Governor Yusuf’s earliest interventions was in the area of infrastructure. The administration launched an ambitious urban renewal project targeting dilapidated roads, flood-prone areas, and neglected public facilities.

Over 100 kilometers of township roads have been reconstructed or rehabilitated across Kano metropolis, including the strategic BUK Road, Zaria Road, and Tarauni-Hotoro-Kwanar Dawaki axis. Similar projects are ongoing in key local government areas to ease transportation and promote commerce.

The governor also revived several abandoned projects, including housing estates, bridges, and water supply schemes, ensuring prudent use of public funds. His commitment to transparency has earned his government commendation from civil society organizations and professional bodies within and beyond Kano.

Education: Restoring Hope Through Knowledge

Governor Yusuf’s belief that “education is the greatest investment in the future of our children” has driven sweeping reforms across the sector. His administration reopened hundreds of schools previously shut down due to neglect, rehabilitated classrooms, and provided modern teaching materials.

More than 5,000 qualified teachers have been recruited to address the chronic shortage of educators, while the state’s free and compulsory basic education policy has been strengthened. Boarding schools are being refurbished to meet modern standards, and new vocational centers have been established to equip youths with employable skills.

In higher education, Yusuf’s government has improved funding for state-owned institutions such as NorthWest University, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology and Kano State Polytechnic, promoting research, innovation, and digital literacy.

Healthcare: Building a Healthier Kano

The healthcare sector has seen a wave of transformation under Governor Yusuf. His administration has rehabilitated and re-equipped numerous general hospitals, including those in Wudil, Bichi, and Gaya.

Over 200 primary healthcare centers across the 44 local government areas have been upgraded with new facilities, ensuring that rural dwellers have access to essential medical services.

The governor’s maternal and child health initiative – Lafiya Dole – has significantly reduced infant and maternal mortality rates, while the expansion of free healthcare services for pregnant women, children under five, and the elderly reflects his administration’s compassion for the vulnerable.

To address the brain drain challenge, Governor Yusuf has introduced welfare incentives for healthcare workers, including prompt salary payments, improved working conditions, and training opportunities.

Youth Empowerment and Economic Growth

Governor Yusuf’s people-oriented policies have particularly targeted youth and women, recognizing them as engines of economic progress. Through the Kano Economic Empowerment Program (KEEP), thousands of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have received startup grants, soft loans, and equipment support.

In agriculture, the government has distributed improved seedlings, fertilizers, and mechanized farming equipment to thousands of farmers across the state. These efforts have not only boosted food production but also curbed rural-urban migration and enhanced livelihoods.

The establishment of the Kano Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Centre has trained over 20,000 youths in various trades – from tailoring and ICT to auto-mechanics – positioning them for self-reliance and job creation.

Transparency, Security, and Good Governance

Governor Yusuf’s administration has earned a reputation for accountability. The introduction of digital payment systems in government transactions has reduced leakages and improved revenue generation. His open-door policy encourages dialogue between the government and citizens, ensuring that governance remains participatory and transparent.

On security, the governor has strengthened collaboration between local vigilante groups and formal security agencies, leading to significant reductions in banditry, theft, and other crimes in border communities.

A people’s governor with a people’s vision

Two years on, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s leadership stands as a model of purposeful governance rooted in empathy, inclusion, and integrity. His administration’s projects are visible across the state – from classrooms buzzing with renewed hope, to hospitals alive with improved care, and roads connecting once-isolated communities.

For millions of Kano residents, these achievements are not just statistics but stories of transformation – of a government that listens, serves, and delivers.

As he moves into the third year of his tenure, Governor Yusuf continues to emphasize unity, accountability, and sustainable progress – determined to make Kano not only the commercial heart of Northern Nigeria but also a beacon of good governance in the entire nation.