Billionaire Prophet and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Jeremiah Fufeyin has said Nigerians must find ways to ends limitations by taking advantage of ‘August Break.’

‘August Break,’ which is the title of a yearly programme billed to commence at the church from 12th to 15th of August would according to him unravel the reasons behind August break, especially by breaking limitations to people’s success in life.

Fufeyin, noted that the programme would address age long challenges and launch people into a future that God has destined for them in marriage, career and every aspect of life.

Decrying poverty in the country, Fufeyin noted that there are spiritual implications to the events in people’s life, stressing further that forces behind stagnation and delay would be broken for people to break even.

He said continuous procrastination destined by the enemy if not dealt could create stagnation and deprive people of their success.

He urged people to take part in the August Break Programme.