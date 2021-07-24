The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Rivers has commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its collaborative role in traffic management that resulted in zero crash during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers, Corps Commander Salisu Galadunchi, gave the commendation in Port Harcourt on Friday, during the debriefing of staff members and volunteers of NEMA that participated in traffic management operation.

Galadunchi stated that there was need for the two agencies of government to do more in planning their operations together in the future to achieve maximum result.

Represented by Mr Victor Ogunnupebi, Assistant Corps Commander in charge of Operations, FRSC RS 6.1 in Rivers, the sector commander stressed the need for continuous collaboration.

He stated that the staff members and volunteers of NEMA exhibited high level of best practices in the control of vehicular and human movement during the celebration.

“We need to put resources together, both men and material, and deploy them together to get the best result without lapses.

“What we are excited most about this collaboration is that we are able to record zero level crashes which I think we should commend ourselves for it,” he said.

According to the FRSC commander, nothing happens by chance and when one plans very well, things will go the way one wants.

“Despite the fact that our schedule was a crash one, we were able to record this huge success. So if we have good plan for upcoming operations at the different corridors, we will see things going on smoothly.

“I want to congratulate all of us and pray that this kind of collaboration continues as it was really a success because there was no crash or incident within or outside Port Harcourt,” he added.

Galadunchi said that FRSC and NEMA had a lot to learn from the operation, as no agency could do it alone.

“It is when we come together that we will be able to achieve our goals. I am happy with the sincerity and passion NEMA has put into the collaboration; it is very commendable,” he said.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator, South-South, Mr Godwin Tepikor, stated that the operation involved deployment of personnel and equipment to cover the four major exits/corridors linking Rivers with Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia.

He stated that the collaborative programme was initiated to strengthen the effort of FRSC and other agencies that were saddled with the mandate of providing services on highways and water channels.

“The objectives are to create awareness for drivers on highways and local/speedboat operators observe all safety rules on road and waterways usage respectively.

“It is also to provide free flow of traffic for travelers during the festive period, assist in accident victim rescue operation and provide quick response to boat mishaps and road crash victims.

“This year, and indeed this month, it was the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, and we all gathered to flag off the exercise to complement the effort of FRSC in traffic management across major corridors with Rivers.

“The exercise to the glory of God was successful; we never recorded any incident. Therefore, I thank all of you on behalf of the NEMA DG for a job well done,” he said.

The zonal coordinator commended the staff members and the volunteers for exhibiting professionalism during the exercise and said the debriefing was to look at the gaps and improve on them in subsequent exercises.

