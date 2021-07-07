By Onozure Dania

A 58-year-old estate agent Ahmed Abdullahi, who allegedly obtained the sum of N15million, under the false pretence of renting out accommodation, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates Court sitting in Tinubu.

The defendant whose address was not given is facing a three-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence, fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the Police.

The Prosecutor Inspector Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant, and others now at large, conspired amongst themselves to commit the alleged offence.

He said that Abdullahi committed the offence during working hours on March 15, 2021.

Agboko said that the incident took place at Tokunbo Adesanya Close Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained the sum of N15million, from the Instant Housing and Rental Apartment company.

The prosecutor further told the court that the money that was stolen, by the defendant, is the property of one Mr Ubi Ekapong, who is the owner of Instant Housing and Rental Apartment.

According to Agboko, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 314 (1) and 287, of the criminal law, of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The defendant’s counsel Mr H. C. Chukwu, urged the court, to grant the defendant bail, in liberal terms.

Magistrate Mr Azeez Alogba, granted the defendant bail, in the sum of N1million, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to Lagos state government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned until July 19, 2021, for trial.

