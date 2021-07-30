Enyimba back skipper Oladapo in doping row

Enyimba FC of Aba will fight the one-year ban on captain Augustine Oladapo. Oladapo was slammed by CAF for a year after his ‘A’ sample tested positive for banned steroid Prednisolone/Prednisolone.

Enyimba said in a statement that they will “consider available options to free their captain.

“It is important to state that the player in question is a true professional who strongly upholds and has always abide by the high standards of our club; and it was for this reason, alongside his exceptional leadership on and off the pitch, that he was chosen as captain of our team,” Enyimba said.

“We are therefore convinced that a player who over his four years with us has shown such an exemplary level of moral and professional discipline could not have knowingly taken the said substance.

“Also worthy of note is the fact the player has had a clean doping record having been subjected to tests on previous occasions in CAF Competitions – CARA Brazzaville vs Enyimba (2018) and the 2018 CHAN in Morocco. On both occasions, the tests returned negative.

“As we already pointed out in our communication to CAF, Oladapo, before the game against Pyramids, had been on preventive covid-specific treatment after being diagnosed with malaria with bronchitis.”

“It was indicated in his medical report, which was also attached to our letter to CAF, that “some of the treatments given in this regard are steroidal and could reveal prednisolone in his tribe sample test”.

