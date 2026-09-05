Lobbying firm replies Keyamo, alleges Tinubu govt pressure over Trump appointment

Keyamo

By Efe Onodjae

A Washington, D.C.-based Republican policy advisory and lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., has hit back at Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, alleging that the administration of President Bola Tinubu mounted pressure over the appointment of Dr. Karl Von Batten to a White House commission.

The firm made the allegation in a post on X, monitored by Vanguard, while reacting to a post by Keyamo.

Keyamo had shared a report by Daily Post claiming that Von Batten deleted a post announcing his appointment by United States President Donald Trump to the Commission on Presidential Scholars, following comments by an aide to President Tinubu.

Reacting to the development, Von Batten-Montague-York accused the Nigerian government of “whining” over Von Batten’s appointment, alleging that officials of the Tinubu administration repeatedly contacted the White House over the matter.

The firm claimed that the Nigerian Presidency initially denied that Von Batten had been appointed to the commission.

According to the firm, Nigerian government officials subsequently contacted the White House several times over the appointment, prompting confirmation from the American administration that Trump had indeed appointed Von Batten to the commission.

It further alleged that Von Batten later deleted the appointment announcement after the White House informed him that the Nigerian government had repeatedly contacted it over the issue.

The firm claimed that Von Batten subsequently apologised to the White House for what it described as the inconvenience caused by the calls.

The lobbying firm also alleged that the controversy was connected to its activities concerning allegations that Tinubu was involved in heroin trafficking from Nigeria to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s.

Vanguard could not independently verify the allegations contained in the post.

The firm also described Keyamo as the latest senior Nigerian government official to criticise its activities, following earlier comments by a spokesperson for President Tinubu and the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“Why is the entire Nigerian government afraid of one man named Dr. Karl Von Batten?” the firm asked.

It further suggested that Vice President Kashim Shettima could be the next senior Nigerian official to comment on the controversy.

Von Batten-Montague-York said it would continue its campaign over what it described as concerns surrounding President Tinubu, while accusing the Nigerian government of being overly concerned about its activities.