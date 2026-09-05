Makinde warns Oyo monarchs against partisan politics, urges neutrality

…gov, wife installed as Aare, Yeye Asoludero of Ibarapaland

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has warned traditional rulers across the state against partisan politics, urging them to remain neutral and continue to serve as fathers to all political interests ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde cautioned that traditional rulers who openly identify with political parties or candidates risk being dragged into partisan conflicts, stressing that the traditional institution should remain a unifying force and provide stability to society regardless of political differences.

The governor spoke on Saturday at the commissioning of the reconstructed palace of the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, where he and his wife were conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Aare Asoludero of Ibarapaland and Yeye Asoludero of Ibarapaland, respectively.

Makinde urged the monarchs to accommodate all political candidates who approach them for royal blessings, insisting that traditional rulers should not be perceived as favouring one candidate over another.

He said, “Traditional rulers should accommodate all political candidates who come to them for royal blessings and support.”

The governor added: “They should not be seen to have favourites among the political contenders.”

According to him, the traditional institution occupies a sensitive and influential position in society, making it imperative for monarchs to maintain relationships with people across political divides.

“Your position as traditional leaders requires you to remain accessible and impartial to all.”

He stressed that traditional rulers should not allow their personal political preferences to interfere with their broader responsibilities to their communities.

The governor said, “Traditional rulers occupy an important position in society and should continue to provide leadership, guidance and stability irrespective of political affiliations.”

Makinde further warned that open partisan alignment by monarchs could undermine the confidence of people who look up to them as neutral arbiters and fathers within their communities.

He said monarchs should remain above partisan contests because “they are fathers to all”, adding that their palaces should remain open to political actors regardless of the parties or candidates they represent.

Speaking on his own political ambition, Makinde disclosed that he would vigorously campaign across Nigeria for his presidential ambition.

“I will vigorously campaign for my presidential ambition across the country.”

The governor, however, maintained that his political aspiration should not alter the expected neutrality of traditional rulers, stressing that monarchs must continue to treat all political actors fairly.

He urged traditional rulers to use their influence to promote peace, stability and development, rather than allowing themselves to be drawn into political rivalries.

Makinde said the traditional institution must continue to provide “leadership, guidance and stability” to society, irrespective of the political affiliations of the people within their domains.

The governor was, however, installed as Aare Asoludero of Ibarapaland, while his wife was conferred with the title Yeye Asoludero of Ibarapaland.