.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial killings set up by the Ogun State government on Friday submitted its report to the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, with the recommendation of over N218 million as compensation to 42 victims or families.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi while submitting the report said the compensation was recommended for victims or families of victims of brutality and violation of human rights by police and other security personnel in the State.

Olugbemi added that the panel also made recommendations for the investigation, discipline and where appropriate, prosecution of certain personnel to serve as a deterrent and in the interest of justice

He revealed that the panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or halfway by the petitioners.

According to the Chairman, “the 289-page report captured the testimonies and evidence of gory details of torture, unjustifiable shootings, inhumane treatment and other forms of human rights abuses leading to brain damage, spinal cord injuries, permanent disability, death, loss of means of livelihood, unlawful seizure of personal properties and various forms of atrocities”.

The Chairman disclosed that most of the Police officers that the panel came across were found to be grossly deficient in knowledge and professional training required for efficiency in the Police Force urging the government to put machinery in place to address the situation.

Receiving the report, Governor Abiodun assured both members of the panel and residents of the state that recommendations of the report will be implemented, saying that it will enhance a peaceful society that will engender a more robust relationship between the people and security agencies.

Governor Abiodun appreciated the panel members for their selfless efforts and contributions towards the successful completion of the task.

He said, “I believe that the implementation of the report will end the gory experience often encountered by residents of the State”.

The State’s helmsman added that it is important for all of us as a people and security agencies to ensure and foster a continued and mutually beneficial relationship.

Governor Abiodun appreciated the youths, security agencies, media, religious and community leaders, market men and women and other people of goodwill for their contributions to the development of the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria