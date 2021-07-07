By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, YENAGOA

THE Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University, NDU, Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, has been shut down indefinitely following students unrest.

Trouble it was learned started when the management of the institution approved the dressing code for undergraduate students while on campus, a development the latter resisted.

According to the shutdown notice, “Everyone has been asked to vacate the school premises before 3 pm today(Wednesday) to forestall breakdown of law and order.”

The notice reads: “The Vice-Chancellor Of The Niger Delta University Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo has on behalf of the Senate ordered the closure of the university due to unruly behaviour from students. The University is hereby closed indefinitely and all students are to vacate the campus before 3 pm today.”

A senior lecturer who spoke anonymously said, “the shut down is indefinitely pending when we sort out issues.”

Students of the university had on Monday and Tuesday staged a protest within the university campus to kick against the decision of the management of the school to introduce a dress code and uniforms for students

It was also learnt that the deadline by the authorities of the institution to order for the closure of the school fees portal for students is also generating discontent amongst parents and the students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo, it was gathered, addressed students about the decision of the management to introduce uniforms for the various faculties and developments of the institution and the closure of the school fees portal.

It was also gathered that some faculties and departments are to pay between N30,000 and N20,000 for the uniforms, development the students lament is a further burden on their parents.

Meanwhile, the Chairman House Committee on Education, in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Salo Adikumo, has dismissed the rumours making the rounds of alleged plans by the institution to impose uniforms on the students.

He said: “The VC never ask any student to pay for uniform apart from Faculties of Law, Engineering and Medical Sciences that have their uniform.”