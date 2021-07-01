By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday said it has arrested one Sabo Suleiman in possession of foreign currencies (over one million Saudi riyals and $184,000) concealed inside diapers.

The Command’s Controller, Comptroller Suleiman Umar disclosed this while handing over the suspect and exhibits to the operatives of the Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

Comptroller Umar said the suspect, Suleiman was apprehended when he was about to clear the currencies at the point of arrival through an Ethiopian airline flight en route to Saudi Arabia.

He said the suspect refused to declare the currencies which contravene the law which stated that any traveller travelling with above $10,000 must officially declare the money.

According to him, “the suspect was arrested at the Murtala Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano on the 17th June 2021 in possession of the exhibits while trying to clear one bag sent from Saudi Arabia via Ethiopia airline flight ET941 arriving from Addis Ababa to Kano.

“The exhibit includes one bag carrying foreign currencies concealed inside diapers. The foreign currencies comprise 1.7 million Saudi riyals and $184,800.

“I hereby hand over to you the suspect and exhibits for further investigation and necessary action,” Comptroller Umar said.

Responding, the EFCC Zonal Head in Kano, Faruk Dogon-Daji vowed that the commission will conduct a diligent and thorough investigation into the case and the suspect will be prosecuted and money forfeited to the Federal government.

Represented by his Deputy, Micheal Nzikwe said prosecution is around the corner for similar suspects apprehended and handed over to the commission.

He applauded the command for the synergy which they enjoyed noting that “Nigeria is the biggest gainer of the interagency. It is a common goal, no need for rivalry.

“Looking forward to when money laundering and economic sabotage will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Earlier, the Custom Controller, Comptroller Umar displayed seizures made by the command between January to June 2021 which summed to Duty Paid Value, DPV N27.7 million.

He further hinted that the Command within the period under review had also generated the sum of over N12 billion against the N8 billion generated in 2020 which represents a 45 per cent increase (over N4 billion).

The seizures recorded include foreign rice (108 bags), foreign Soap (413 Cartons), Spaghetti (512 Cartons), Vegetable oil (83 jerrycans), couscous (84 packs), second-hand clothes (29 bales), tramadol capsules (430 pieces) and other hard drugs (1,805 pieces) among others.