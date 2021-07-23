Condom is zero protection against COVID, ex-Commonwealth boxing champ, Peter Oboh, cautions Olympians

Peter Oboh

The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has warned Olympians against taking their health for granted, noting that condoms do not protect against the ravaging COVID-19.

Oboh spoke against the background of the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

He noted that condom distribution was part of previous Olympics, but that the ravaging covid pandemic would defy condoms, as body contact was all the virus need to spread.

According to the ex-pugilist-turned cleric, “I want to use this opportunity to advise the Nigerian and the British contingents, and their various officials, to be very wise.

“In fact, all the Nations and their Olympic teams at the games need to be conscious of COVID protocols and obey rules, as the games officially begins July 23 (today) in Tokyo, Japan.

“We must not forget 1988 Seoul Olympics, especially the giving out of free condoms to encourage safe sex and promote awareness.

“It sounds fantastic. But we must not forget that condom is zero protection against COVID-19. Even the nose mask is not 100 percent successful prevention.

“When it comes to body-to-body contact, the sportsmen, women and officials need to be wise.

“Therefore, abstinence would be much safer than condoms in this sensitive situation,” Apostle Peter Oboh, the Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, cautioned.

Vanguard News Nigeria