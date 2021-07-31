Cai Esheng, former vice-chairman of China’s top banking regulatory body, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws.

The country’s top anti-graft body made this known on Friday.

ALSO READ: China issues fewer passports amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cai served as deputy head of the former China Banking Regulatory Commission, which has been replaced by a banking and insurance regulatory commission following a cabinet restructuring in 2018.

The investigation was being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria