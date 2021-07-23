By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abuja, 5.40 pm, on Friday after eight days working visit to Katsina, where he spent the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his country home in Daura.

A statement issued last night by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, explained that during the visit, the President commissioned Zobe Regional Water project, which will provide 50 million litres of water to the state.

He also commissioned the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate which is expected to create job opportunities for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock.

The statement further said that President Buhari in Katsina also commissioned a 50km Dutsin-ma-Tsaskiya Road in Dutsin-ma Council.

On Sallah day, the President met with NYSC members serving in Daura, and gave them 2 cows, one million naira and 20 bags of rice.

He also hosted Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and some lawmakers, 12 APC governors, members of Katsina State House of Assembly and some top government officials like the GMD NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Before departure, the President donated 22 cows to military officers serving in Katsina and Daura.

He also donated five cows each to the Brigade and Air Force base in Katsina, the state capital and five each to the Battalion and the Air Force base in Daura.

The soldiers on guard duty, at the residence, were given two, the statement add.

Vanguard News Nigeria