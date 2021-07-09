President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, pledged his administration’s commitment in ensuring national security and development that would guarantee prosperous and strong nation.

The President made the commitment at the graduation ceremony of senior course 43 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President was represented by Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (Rtd.).

The President said AFCSC, had been pivotal to achievements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Bear in mind that most security challenges facing the world today are both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different sub-regions and regions.

“As such, the specifics of your training,which centres mostly on countering these threats, is most timely.

“Combating these prevalent security threats effectively demands that African countries continue to work together at all levels, be it tactical, operational or strategic.

“The synergy achieved in operating together must have no doubt been enhanced by an understanding of the doctrines of the cooperating forces ,” he said.

Buhari explained that the last 12 years had been particularly challenging for the nation, considering the plethora of security threats that besieged the country.

He said that the armed forces were working tirelessly to enhance their combat effectiveness, operational capability and training necessary to eliminate the threats.

“The response of the armed forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping, as well

as activities of separatists and armed militias, amongst others, is commendable.

“The Federal Government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired end is achieved.

“My administration will also continue to give priority to training and welfare of officers and men of our armed forces towards maintaining the territorial integrity of our beloved nation Nigeria,”Buhari said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College,AVM Ebenezer Alade, said the senior course 43 started on Aug. 5.2020.

Alade said a total 226 participants graduated, amongst them, 10 international officers from Tanzania,Chad,Togo,Niger ,Burkina Faso,Ghana ,Cameroun, Democratic Republic of Congo and Gambia.

The commandant said the collage had continued to review and expand its curriculum to reflect emerging military thinking in warfare and staff development. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria