…Joins Nnegi as PayPorte brand ambassador

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has continued to prove to the world that she’s in the spotlight to stay.

This is so, following the numerous accomplishments and endorsement deals she has garnered in the past two years since she hit the limelight.

The reality TV star, however, upped the ante during the week as she sealed yet another major endorsement deal with PayPorte, one of Africa’s leading online fashion outfits. Mercy joins her fellow ex-housemate, Nengi as brand ambassador for the clothing line, which was the headline sponsor of Big Brother Season 3.

While unveiling the reality TV star, Mr. Linek Ovie, Brand Manager, PayPorte, said his company decided to endorse Mercy Eke as its latest brand ambassador because of her style, energy and the self-confidence she built while she was in the BBNajia house.

According to Mr Ovie, PayPorte which has rebranded has been studying the reality TV star for the past one year.

“Pay porte has re-strategised as a brand almost two years ago from selling everything to fashion. We have a mission “to inspire self-confidence and self-belief.” We truly believe that if African woman is properly dressed and she’s confident in what she’s wearing, the sky is her limit. Mercy Eke can walk up to anyone, aspire and achieve her dreams. And that journey has been amazing in the last two years.

“We have grown as a brand with presence in Ghana, Nigeria and Manchester. We also understand the need to bring in some amazing people into the family. So, we are unveiling Mercy Eke, winner of BBNaija season 4. She’s an amazing person. We have been studying her for the last one year.

“She always stood her ground and she’s an entrepreneur which is what we want an African woman to be. She has also grown as a person and as a brand. We count it noteworthy to have her join the family to be our newest ambassador.

“Mercy is very energetic, she’s very passionate about the things she does and she is also a role model to a lot of young ladies. We are so proud to be associated with Mercy and her brand. It’s going to be an amazing journey together with her,”PayPorte brand manager explained.

Speaking further, Ovie said the contract ends after one year, adding “we review our deals every six months.”

On what PayPorte expects from Mercy, who’s fondly called queen of highlight, Ovie said they want the reality TV star to look super fashionable in her outfit.

“We also expect her to inspire people. When people visit her page and hear her speak, she should be able to give people hope. When they see her dressed, people will want to be like her. We want her to inspire our demography. Our demography is the lady between the age of 15 and 25 years,” Ovie added.

Meanwhile responding, Mercy said PayPorte shares the same vision and aspiration with her, which was why she decided to pitch tent with the clothing line.

“I like to work with a brand I can relate with. I can relate with PayPorte because they have a lot of beautiful outfits anybody can afford. PayPorte relates with my brand, the brand sees my vision as I also relate to the outfit’s own vision. That’s why I am on board with PayPorte,” Mercy highlighted.

Mercy also talked about working with her fellow ex-housemate, Nnegi to accomplish her mission at PayPorte.

Contrary to report that the two reality TV stars were beefing each other, Mercy denied ever having any issue with her ex-housemate as she blamed the rumour on social media users who are often making a mountain out of a molehill. Collaborating her claims, PayPorte Brand Manager confirmed that Nnegi was in the know and has expressed her excitement to welcome Mercy into the PayPorte family.

Reliving memories of her days in the BBNaija house, the Imo State-born video vixen and actress noted that she never regretted her relationship with her ex-boy friend, Ike Onyema, adding that she enjoyed her romantic moments with her ex- boyfriend while it lasted.

“Love is a beautiful thing. I don’t think I regretted falling in love with my ex-boy friend, while we were in the BBNaija house. It was a beautiful experience. I enjoyed it while it lasted,” the reality TV star said.

She also revealed that she featured Ike Onyema in a few episodes of her reality TV show, which she’s currently shooting. Talking about her marital status, Mercy who was the first woman to win the BBNaija reality TV show said “For now, I am single but not searching.”

Life after leaving the BBNaija house in 2019

Life has been amazing, a roller coaster. I wouldn’t trade this lifestyle platform for anything. God has really been great and I have been working very hard on myself and my brand. I have been working on the stereotype about coming out and being forgotten after one year. So, those are the things that are putting me on my toes. I have to work hard and get things done very well. Coming out since 2019, I wouldn’t take anything for granted. I have been doing many great things

Fashion style

My style in fashion is being comfortable with whatever I’m wearing. It doesn’t matter how much you buy it. I got what I am wearing today from pay Porte and I will say, I look classy, I look beautiful and I look very confident in what I am wearing. So, this is my style, just looking confident in what I am wearing. It doesn’t matter what brand you are wearing provided you look good and you feel yourself. That’s what fashion is for me, being sexy in your outfit.

Memorable moments in the BBNaija house

In the BB house, I had good relationships with people like Diana, Mike and so on. I met some amazing people in the house that till date I have built a deep connection and relationship with my fellow ex-housemates. It’s about us, doing our things and supporting one another. Some people were there for the fame, but few of us were there just to make sure we grew from what we used to be to a better version of us.