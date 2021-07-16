Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Govrnor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, has reiterated his administration commitment to implement sound policies and programmes towards uplifting the living standard of the citizenry.

Mohammed stated this at the inauguration of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the election of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Bauchi State chapter, on Thursday in Bauchi.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Communication and Publicity, Mr Moukhtar Gidado, expressed willingness to partner with the NIPR to amplify achievements recorded by his administration.

“I want to assure you that our administration is fully committed to the formulation and implementation of programmes toward repositioning the state and uplifting the living standard of the entire people of the state who have democratically voted us into power.

“I want to reiterate the commitment of our government to partner with NIPR as professional image making and reputation managers so as to help in improving the laudable achievements of our administration,” he said.

Mohammed said the state would work towards strengthening the cordial relationship between the state government and the NIPR for sustainable development of the state.

The governor further directed for the provision of a utility vehicle and office accommodation to the NIPR to establish its office in the state.

In a remark, Mr Mukhtar Zubairu, President and Chairman of the Institute in the state, said the Institute was worried about the happenings in the country.

Zubairu said the country could have been better when Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious differences work collectively to move the country to greater height.

He said the Institute would provide platform where we can reopen conversations among Nigerians so that trust and confidence can be rebuilt.

He further advocated for a summit on national integration, peace and security.

According to him, Nigeria is one of the best countries on earth, adding that our diversity is never a curse but a blessing.

“How is it that before we were living as one big family but today everybody wants to go their own way. If we want to solve our problems, we don’t scratch the surface, we go to the root of the problems.

“We are turning God’s blessing into a curse and a source of social disarticulation and for the benefits of students that are here, you are the future and the hope of this country.

“I am glad that I see diversity amongst you, please don’t allow anybody to mislead you into believing that the diversity is a curse, it is a blessing,” he said.

(NAN)