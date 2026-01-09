‘$9.7m terrorism financing’: Judge returns Bauchi commissioner’s case to CJ

Adamu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, issued an order remitting the case file of the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, who was accused of complicity in terrorism financing, back to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

The development came almost two weeks after the court remanded the defendant to Kuje prison.

Adamu, who is a former manager of a branch of Polaris Bank Plc in Bauchi State, was on December 31, 2025, arraigned on a 10-count charge, alongside three of his alleged accomplices who were identified as civil servants— Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed.

The charge against the defendants bordered on conspiracy, conversion of public funds, and alleged terrorism financing, contrary to Section 2(1) and Section 19(1) (d) and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the defendants, without recourse to any financial institution, undertook transactions valued at about $9.7 million.

For instance, it told the court that sometime between January 2024 and May 2024, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Adamu, working in cahoots with the Accountant-General of the state, Sirajo Jaja, one Samaila Irmiya Liman, and the other three defendants—who were signatories to the Bauchi State Government accounts—gave $2.3 million in cash to Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him.

Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, was previously arrested and charged with three counts of terrorism by the Federal Government.

He was arrested at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state shortly after he unveiled a vigilante group.

The federal government had alleged that he established an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, adding that he was involved in the management of activities connected with acts that were prejudicial to national security and public safety.

It told the court that Bodejo provided material support, assistance and transportation for activities connected with acts of terrorism, contrary to Sections 29, 2(3)(g}(xii) and 12(a) and Section 2(3)(g)(xii), and 13 (2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Meanwhile, the charge was withdrawn in May 2024 before the defendant, who was initially detained, could be arraigned before the court.

However, in the instant charge before the court, the EFCC alleged that funds were illegally obtained for Bodejo and his associates, with the approval of the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The prosecution told the court that the cash was handed to Bodejo by the defendants, even though they had reasonable grounds to believe that the said funds would be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group.

The EFCC further told the court that some of those involved in the crime, including the Bauchi State Accountant-General, Jaja, are currently on the run.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them in the open court, even as they begged the court to release them on bail, pending the determination of the allegation against them.

The court, in a ruling on January 5, rejected their request for bail.

At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, Justice Nwite granted an application filed by the defendants’ counsel, Mr. Goddy Uche, SAN. The application sought reassignment of the matter—which had come up during the court’s vacation period—to another judge for hearing.

Some of the counts in the charge against the defendants, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, and dated December 30, 2025, read: “That you Yakubu Adamu (being Commissioner for Finance, Bauchi state Government), sometimes in the year 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did receive cash payments in the sum of Six Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars( USD 6,950,000) otherwise than through a financial institution, and you and offence contrary to Section 2(1) and Section 19(1) (d) and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you Yakubu Adamu(being Commissioner for Finance, Bauchi State Government) Sirajo Jaja (being Accountant-General of Bauchi state now at large), Samaila Irmiya Liman(now at large), Balarabe Abdullahi Illelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed (all being civil servants and signatories to Bauchi State Government Accounts and/or payment instruments), sometimes between January 2024 and May 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire to provide funds in the aggregate sum of about Two Million, Three Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (USD 2,300,000) in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by the executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, having reasonable grounds to believe, that the said funds would be used, in whole or in part to finance a terrorist or terrorist group, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the terrorism(Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”