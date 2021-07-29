Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has attributed the poor performances of the team in their homes games to bad pitches.

“You hear about other players and why can’t they not perform in the Super Eagles. We have to be honest, the infrastructure, we are not being provided with the best minerals to do our job,” Balogun said during a chat with The Beautiful Game Podcast.

ALSO READ: UFC champions Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya nominated for World MMA Awards

“It starts with pitches or it starts with accommodation but it goes on to pitches and all these kinds of things.”

Balogun added that the country will struggle to produce top talents if the necessary infrastructure was not put in place.

“If you say you want to see the next Messi coming out of Nigeria or the next Cristiano Ronaldo or whatsoever, if you want to see us so then you need to make sure that back home in Nigeria we have the best possibilities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria