Aghwemutuwevwi Forum marks Okowa, Nani's birthday

Aghwemutuwevwi Political Forum, a pressure group under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has marked the birthday celebration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Chief John Obukohwo, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, by giving out various items as empowerment to the people of Ethiope West.

The event, which was witnessed by a mammoth crowd, kicked off with a visit by the Forum to Merciful Orphanage Home, Oghara, where they gave out various food items to the orphans in the home.

At the empowerment venue in Jesse Town, the Forum gave out various items like grinding machines, rechargeable clippers and pest control machines for farmers.

The National Coordinator of the Forum, Engr. Ochuko Gbeburu, in his address, informed the crowd that the exercise was the second phase of empowerment being carried out by the Forum to mark the birthday of Governor Okowa, whose birthday is July 7.

Engr. Gbeburu added that the Forum’s Grand Patron, Chief Nani, whose birthday is July 8 also prompted the largesse.

He then encouraged the crowd that those who didn’t benefit from the phase two should not be worried, that other empowerment programmes are in the pipeline.

Also speaking at the occasion, the National Patron of the Forum, Johnson Okpoh, and immediate past Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ethiope West, admonished recipients of the items to use and not to sell them.

He stated that through these items, they could climb to greater heights in their life.

Also, Chief Wellington Oyibo, Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Political Matters, used the medium to thank the governor, who has deemed it fit to appoint an illustrious son of Idjerhe Kingdom as Executive Director, Finance and Administration in DESOPADEC.

According to him, Ethiope West Local Government Council appreciates the governor and like Oliver Twist, are still expecting more appointments from the governor.

Also speaking during the occasion, the Principal Secretary to Chief Nani, who is also the National Secretary of the Forum, recounted the numerous projects and empowerments Nani has brought to Idjerhe Kingdom and Ethiope West in general.

He stated that all the empowerment and development became possible because of the recognition given him by Governor Okowa.

He went further to state that as far as the Forum was concerned, they were ready anytime and day to deliver the PDP mandate as they have always done.

Vanguard News Nigeria