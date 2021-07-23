By Chris Ochayi

Embarking on aggressive construction of housing is key to solving most of the social problems, especially the insecurity situation currently being experiences in the country/,

convener of Abuja International Housing Show, ,AIHS, ,Barr. Festus Adebayo, has said.

Bar. Adebayo who stated this Thursday in Abuja, at a media briefing on the housing show scheduled to hold from next week Monday in Abuja., insisted that leveraging opportunities inherent in building of houses will restore normalcy to the country.

According to him, ”We are facing challenges of insecurity among others, name them, because if you build just one bedroom apartment, you have to engage the bricklayer, the carpenter, the welder, the plumber, the electrician, etc, and you can now imagine the economic implication of this in the entire value chain.”

Expressing concern about the backwardness being experienced in the country in terms of housing, Adebayo said all sides of the issues affecting housing development in the country will be addressed at the event as stakeholders rub minds together.

“At this year’s AIHS, we are going to push from different fronts towards addressing the housing problems being faced in the country. For instance, how to utilise pension fund for affordable housing will be in focus in the course of the show.

“We will leave no stone unturned in the quest for affordable housing for Nigerians, and we will not leave the show without ensuring that stakeholders understand why they implement all the resolutions.

Meanwhile, signatories expected to grace the show according to the convener include the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola and other dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria will grace the event.

According to him, the Federal Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, as well as Ghana’s Minister of State for Works and Housing, Frida Prempeh, will also be in attendance, while

the Executive Governor of Bornu State, Babagana Umar Zulum, will be receiving an award of performance.

He said, “At this year’s AIHS, are expecting so many dignitaries from within and outside; the FCT Minister will be in attendance; Minister of Works and Housing, as well as that of Health are coming; even the Ghanian Minister of State for Works and Housing will be there, and that tells you the importance of the event to them in that country.

Governor Zulum of Bornu State, whom some of people call Mr Bulldozer, will receiving Award in the course of the event, even as a few other governors are expected to be in attendance.