By Providence Adeyinka

THE Standards Organization of Nigeria, SON, has challenged Nigeria’s manufacturers on quality product which meets international standards to enable the country’s competitiveness in African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA.

Speaking at a SON capacity building workshop for Journalists on Tuesday Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said that the agency had done enforcements on how bad goods come into the country with a view to stopping such unwholesome trade.

Salim also stated: “We are working assiduously both within, outside and underground to improve the activities of the organisation so that we can serve our country.

This is very important because we have the new AfCTA where goods would be crossing border without much hindrances. What that means for our country is that if our manufacturers are not manufacturing up to standard goods, we will not cross over because other countries would set the standards too and they would expect goods coming to their country to be up to standards too.”

He further stated: “It is our responsibility as SON to make sure our goods are up to standards, the sub-standard goods are decreased. You can never eliminate sub standards in any society but we can minimize it, we want to make sure there are consequences for any product or people producing sub standards products pay one way or the other, we would make sure there are consequences for persons buying fake products and injuring our people, we have to ensure manufacturers are up to standard.

In her presentation, Director, Standards Development, Mrs Chinyere Egwuonwu, revealed that the organisation had a three-year plan between 2020 and 2022 to aid standard implementation.