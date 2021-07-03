By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than three persons were weekend struck dead by thunder in Afikpo Town, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the Ngodo community during a heavy downpour that lasted for over 5 hours.

The thunderstruck at about 3 pm on Friday killing the three persons in different locations in the area.

A resident of Afikpo, Iheukwumere Okogwu Otu said one of the deceased is an indigene of Cross River state who had has been based in the area for years.

He said: “Yes, it is true that thunder killed three persons in our place. There was heavy rainfall that day which was accompanied by serious thunder.

“The thunder killed the three persons at a spot and it occurred in two different places. It killed two in the Ngodo community and another person in another place. One of those that were killed is from Cross River state who settled in Afikpo”, he said.

He described the tragedy as unfortunate and the first of its kind in the area.

Another resident, Eze Christian Egwu told Vanguard that the heavy downpour started about 10:am on that fateful day.

He noted that the rain was so heavy that residents couldn’t venture outside to carry out their normal business activities.

Egwu, the Youth President of Egeburu-Amaokwiri in the area, said the heavy downpour lasted for over 5 hours before the thunderstruck and killed the victims.

He, however, disputed the figure of those killed stating that only two persons lost their lives.

“My brother, what you heard is true. It is true but two persons were killed and it occurred in Ngodo. It is true that thunderstruck; two persons dead in Ngodo”.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah said she was not aware of the incident at the time of this report.

