By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the drumbeat for 2023 gathers momentum, the Edo State Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) 2023, Kingsley Ogini said the antecedents of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State, his roles in the fight to restore democracy in Nigeria in 1999 makes him the most qualified to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for 2023.

Ogini in a statement issued in Benin City on Thursday said some of the issues making rounds in the media were created to distract the former Lagos State governor adding that Tinubu stands a better chance ahead of all other aspirants.

He promised to ensure Edo delegates support and mobilise APC members for the project.

According to him, “We have a true leader in our father, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Only he can continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari will stop. He represents the energy of the youth. A look at people whom he has produced will convince anyone that he truly believes so much in human development.

“We want to assure him that we are with him through thick and thin. We know he means well but there are political detractors everywhere but we will not succumb to their pettiness. Nigeria is our country.

“True development which he represents doesn’t know which region anyone is from. As youths, we believe in him. We have full confidence that he can win and assist in taking our great party and Nigeria to greater heights.”

Ogini advised youths to should shun politics of bitterness, noting that APC will remain committed against forces that do not want the good of the nation adding that as a youth ambassador, he would continue to support and encourage genuine courses that would add value to lives irrespective of creed, religion, or ethnic group.