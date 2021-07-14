Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has reiterated that Justice, equity shall prevail in 2023 general elections as the people of Awgu Egbeleli in Awgu Local Government Area, led by the Council Chairman, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, paid him a Thank-you/solidarity visit on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi had during the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District rally on 2023, declared that “in the fullness of time, dialogue, justice and equity shall take pre-eminence”.

The well-attended Enugu East Senatorial District rally which was convened by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi, demanded that it is the turn of the zone to produce the governor’s successor in 2023, based on the long established rotational template.

Dignitaries at the solidarity visit by Awgu people include the Chief Whip of Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Awgu North Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh; former Senator-elect Enugu West Senatorial zone, Senator Nze Orji; former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Awgu LGA, Hon. Joe Ani; Secretary, Awgu LG Council, Hon Barr. Linus Maduka, and the Councilor representing Awgu Ward I, Hon. Benneth Kene.

Others were His Royal Highness, Igwe Godwin Okosisi Nwobi; the Traditional Prime Minister of Awgu Egbeleli, Chief Dr. Stephen Onuoha; the National President, Awgu Town Youth Association, Oba JC Nwanwko; the President General, Awgu Egbeleli, Professor Reko Okoye, represented by his deputy, Felix Okoli; the Traditional Prime Minister, Ogboli-Ohaja Autonomous Community, Chief Sir Tobias Udeji (Ezeugo I) and former President, Awgu General Assembly, Dr. Adonai Okechukwu Okonkwo.