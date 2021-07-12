2023: Abe's allies begin grassroots mobilisation, float NGO

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Ahead of the 2023 polls, supporters of Sen. Magnus Abe, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, have commenced grassroots mobilisation with the formation of a support group, Rivers Voice of Freedom, RVF.

The body, RVF, had on Sunday inaugurated its executive members in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State to mobilize garner support for Abe ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group had cited the denial of Sen. Abe’s right to vie for office in the state due to internal party wranglings by some leaders in the Rivers State APC in 2019, as what necessitated the move to drum up support for him (Abe).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the ceremony, Chief Tony Okocha, former Chief of Staff of Rivers State Government House, reposed his support for the group and urged every member to remain steadfast to the course of freedom for good leadership.

Okocha said: “As far as Obio/Apkor is concerned, we are fully in support of Sen. Magnus Abe. One thing that I am sure of is that nobody can stop an idea which time has come; our time has come.

“Do not be bothered by what you are seeing, do not bother of course about the difficulties because without difficulties we may hardly see providence. As soon as providence comes, the difficulties will give way.

“I want to enjoin you, please remain steadfast, remain committed to this course at the end of the day, victory shall be ours.”

However, the President-General of the group, Comr. Dominic Dumekpigi, urged the newly inaugurated executives to always abide by the principle of Senator Abe of all-inclusiveness and politics without violence.

