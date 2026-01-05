Wike celebrates nominations of Abe, Kobani into NUPRC, NMDPRA by Tinubu

Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Monday, celebrated the nomination of Sen. Magnus Abe from Rivers, as Board Chairman, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike thanked Tinubu for the appointment during his “thank you” visit to Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of the state.

The minister equally lauded the nomination of Mr Kenneth Kobani, another son of Rivers, as a non-executive member of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abe represented Rivers South East in the Senate for two terms, was a former NNPC board member and current Chairman of the National Agency of the Great Green Wall.

Kobani, on the other hand, is a former minister of state for trade under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and served as Secretary to the Rivers Government under Wike.

Wike described their nominations as a demonstration of Tinubu’s true love for the people of Rivers.

According to him, Rivers has never had it this good since the creation of the state.

He said that the number of appointments given to Rivers’ sons and daughters under the Tinubu administration was unprecedented.

“Just as we are coming, we have two nominations for appointment by Tinubu – Abe and Kobani.

“This shows that Mr President keeps his promises and keeps his agreements.

“We are standing by the truth, and the truth will set us free,” he said.

The minister urged Rivers people to continue to support Tinubu, particularly his reelection bid in 2027.

Earlier, Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mr Vincent Nemieoboka, described Wike as a “major propeller of development” in the area.

Nemieoboka also thanked the minister for facilitating numerous appointments for the sons and daughters of the land, both at the federal and state levels.

He assured the minister that the people would deliver the local government for him in 2027.

Also, Amb. Mourine Tamumo, General Managing Director, Abuja Investment Company Ltd., who held from the area, equally thanked the minister l for the opportunities given to sons and daughters of the LGA.

Tamuno assured the minister that the people of the area, including women and youths, would continue to support him.

Vanguard News