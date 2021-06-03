By Shina Abubakar

OLUWO of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has warned youths supporting agitation for Yoruba Nation to jettison the idea, saying it would only breed hunger and suffering, claiming that those behind the agitation were enjoying free money from abroad.

Oluwo, who spoke at the launching of Osun State Youth Policy and Engagement Document, at Aurora Event Centre, in Osogbo, said that those advocating secession did not fully understand the consequences of war.

“Civil servants, monarchs and many more supporters of the Yoruba Nation do not know that the call for secession will cause hunger and suffering in the land.

“Traditional rulers and elders should counsel and guide the youths. Hunger is looming in the land over the call for Yoruba Nation, many of these agitators are getting money from abroad and using the struggle to accrue wealth. There is beauty in this diversity; there is no country in this world that has over 450 dialects that remained an entity, except Nigeria, and that is the beauty of it,” he said.

In his keynote address before the launch of the document, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said youths, despite being the hope of the nation and the state, are sometimes excluded from decision-making process that affect their wellbeing, hence the administration’s efforts at engaging them.

His words: “Youths are the hope of our nation and our state. They are the face and engine of any meaningful sustainable development. Unfortunately, in our clime, social norms and practices often exclude them from participating in critical decision-making pertaining to their lives and activities with dire consequences.

“Conscious of this misnomer and intent on correcting it to harness the bundle of energy that characterises youth, our government has in recent times focused its attention on the youth, while designing programmes and projects that impact on youth empowerment, employment and social justice.

“To further demonstrate our commitment to developing our youth, we have developed a Youth Policy christened the 4 Es: Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement, Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education.

“The Osun Youth Policy contains commitment by government, the youth of the State and society in pursuance of youth development and growth. The Policy provides a crucial framework for guiding the State’s approach to ensure that large number of youths residing in the state is provided with high quality of life.”

Vanguard News Nigeria