By Onozure Dania

The top contender for the Anambra State Governorship Election, Paul Orajiaka has said his passion for the development of the state was his drive for the office.

Orajiaka disclosed this on Wednesday at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja after he submitted his governorship nomination form.

The Harvard scholar who was accompanied to the party’s secretariat by some chieftains of the party in Anambra said the state has enormous potentials that are waiting for an ingenious individual like himself to tap to develop of the state.

He noted that his foray into politics was not about personal aggrandizement but service to the people.

He said: “I believe that with the huge human and natural resources available to this country and my state, our people should not be suffering as they are today”.

“As someone with a humble beginning who has grown little seed money into a very high business enterprise, I believe that I can make a big difference in managing the resources of my great state and make it the envy of other states.”

Unveiling his plans as captured under the acronym SHEER (Security, Health, Electricity, Education, Employment, and Road Construction), Orajiaka said his extensive education, business, and entrepreneurial skills have prepared him well to undertake the present challenge to lead the state.

“As a young man who has passed through tough battles of making a success out of very limited resources, I believe that my story is a reflection of what the Nigerian resilient youth can do.

“So what I bring to the table is youthfulness, doggedness, resilience, and passion. One thing that drives me as a young businessman is my passion for humanity.

Vanguard News Nigeria