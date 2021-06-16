Vatebra, a foremost software solutions company in Africa that prides itself in solving real life problems using information technology, has announced, ISO Certification in three areas; which are: (1). ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 (Service Delivery), (2). ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System) and (3). ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity) respectively; further advancing and reaffirming its capabilities to stably operate in a dynamic business environment whilst maximizing client satisfaction and fulfilling its social responsibilities.

According to Kunle Akinniran, MD/CEO of Vatebra Limited,” We are excited at the timely procurement of three global ISO certifications. The advent of the Pandemic has pushed business processes and services fully or partially to Cloud while Cyber Security threats have increased in size and complexity. This gives credence to the high demand for secure and sustainable service channels. This we know will allow us stably operate and deliver quality solutions in all the areas we engage,”

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 a recognized standard that defines the planning, design, transition, delivery and improvement of services to meet the service requirements and deliver value. ISO 27001 is widely known for providing requirements for information security management system (ISMS) defining the framework for managing the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties and ISO 22301 enhance our resilience through the effective application of the BCMS. In essence our organization’s ability to meet its own business continuity needs and obligations is well assured.

Mike Aigbe, Deputy Managing Director in his comment said’ We are honored that this standard underpins the Vatebra team’s continuous work on its approach to deliver quality, which follows industry best practices, to maintain the highest level of operational excellence,”

Vatebra Limited is an ICT company in Africa with competency in the delivery of cutting-edge Software Solutions in the Private and Public Sectors. Vatebra was established in 2003 as Fleet Technologies Limited, but rebranded in 2016 as Vatebra Limited.

The Company is established to bridge the gap in the provision of competent and dependable Software Solutions. With this initiative, Vatebra Limited have continued to show commitment to a graceful world, one that begins with giving a helping hand.